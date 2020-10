Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Jo Vaughn

Tuscaloosa - Betty Jo Vaughn, 78, of Tuscaloosa, passed away October 17, 2020.

Services will be held on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church in Coker, Alabama with Magnolia North Funeral services directing. Visitation will begin at 12:30pm until service time. The family will be at the Bethany Baptist Family Life center after the service for additional visitation to help with social distancing.



