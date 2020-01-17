Home

Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon St
Bremen, GA 30110
(770) 537-2375
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home
Betty Joyce Pate Powell


1932 - 2020
Betty Joyce Pate Powell Obituary
BREMEN, GA. - Betty Joyce Pate Powell of Corinth Poseyville Road, Bremen, passed away on January 15, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Calera, Alabama on August 24, 1932, daughter of the late James A. Pate and Frances Shirley Pate. Mrs. Powell was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She was an accomplished pianist and piano instructor that taught for many years in Decatur, Georgia. She supported her husband's ministry as a Southern Baptist Pastor and the Editor of the Southern Baptist Journal.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Powell; and her son, William A. Powell, Jr.
Survivors include sisters, Frances Phillips, Jackie Weidenbach, Jimmie and John Moore; brother, Randy and Cindy Pate; daughters-in-law, Sheila Powell, Kathy and Mike Hogg, grandchildren, David and Amber Powell, Elisabeth Powell and Amanda Sasser; great-grandchildren, Chloe Powell, Audrey Powell, Riley Rayburn, Michael Rice, Blake Rice and Brody Rice.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 – 1 p.m. Services will be Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Brother Herman Parker officiating and the eulogy delivered by Randy Pate. David Powell, Clyde Phillip, Tim Weidenbach, Blake Rice, Michael Rice and Riley Rayburn will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 17, 2020
