TUSCALOOSA - Betty Lou Beck Hilbish, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Hilbish; parents, Marzette and Mattie Lou Beck; and brother, William Beck.

She is survived by her daughter, Gina Hilbish Bowman; son, Kenneth E. Hilbish; brothers, Robert Beck and John Beck; grandchildren, Kenneth M. Hilbish, Tyler Bowman and Leanndra Bowman.

Betty Lou Beck was born December 1, 1936 and graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School. Betty married Johnnie and as a Naval spouse traveled to many places and made them home. Betty and Johnnie settled in Prattville, Alabama in 1972 where they raised their children Ken and Gina. Betty moved to Florida in 2016 to be closer to her son and grandson.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store