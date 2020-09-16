Betty Lou Cargile

Fayette - Mrs. Betty Lou Cargile, age 86, of Fayette, Ala., passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her residence.

A private family funeral will be held on Friday from Nelson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Fayette Memorial Gardens. Bro. Scott Davis will officiate.

Pallbearers will be: Dale Lawrence, Steve Brown, Mark Roberts, Bill Bowling, Daniel Bowling, and Will Bowling.

Survivors include her son: Ned Collins Cargile, Jr., and two brothers: Jeffie Lawrence and Jerry Lawrence.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Ned Collins Cargile, parents: Rayburn and Margaret Lawrence, and a sister: Carolyn Roberts.

Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette.



