Fayette - Mrs. Betty Lou Cargile, age 86, of Fayette, Ala., passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her residence.
A private family funeral will be held on Friday from Nelson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Fayette Memorial Gardens. Bro. Scott Davis will officiate.
Pallbearers will be: Dale Lawrence, Steve Brown, Mark Roberts, Bill Bowling, Daniel Bowling, and Will Bowling.
Survivors include her son: Ned Collins Cargile, Jr., and two brothers: Jeffie Lawrence and Jerry Lawrence.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Ned Collins Cargile, parents: Rayburn and Margaret Lawrence, and a sister: Carolyn Roberts.
Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
