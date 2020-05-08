|
GORDO - Betty Lou Decker, age 66, of Gordo, Ala., passed away May 7, 2020 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced by Skelton Funeral Home of Reform.
She was preceded in death by Mr. and Mrs. James Givens, Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Hudson; her parents, Billy Seay Hudson and Alberta Marie Givens Hudson; sister, Robin Benson; and brothers, John, Robert and Edward Hudson.
Survivors include her daughter, Robin S. Tucker; two sons, Jackie Dale Tucker and Daniel Lee Tucker; two sisters, Harriet Clement and Rose Winter; three brothers, Paul Hudson, Richard Hudson and Billy J. Hudson; four grandchildren, Veronica Danielle Tucker, Isabella Grace Tucker, Michael Short and Tommy Wilson; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 8, 2020