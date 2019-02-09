|
|
FAYETTE - Betty Louise Loe Colburn, born on June 27, 1932 in Fayette, Ala, to the late Maxine Loe and the late Biven Ray Loe, passed away at age 86 on February 5, 2019 in Tuscaloosa.
Betty graduated from Fayette County High School. She was a School Secretary at Fayette Elementary. Betty was the loving wife of the late Robert M. (Fish) Colburn for 62 years. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Fayette where she was an active choir member for many years.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Armon Loe.
Betty is survived by her sons, Robert M. Colburn, Jr. (Jennifer) and Ben Scott Colburn; brothers, Tony Loe (Rita) and David Loe; and grandchildren, Jackson Robert Colburn and Madison Coakleigh Colburn.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 8, 2019 from Fayette First Baptist Church. Burial followed in Fayette Memorial Gardens. Bro. Scott Davis officiated. Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette handled arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 9, 2019