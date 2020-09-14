Betty Luvenia Sanders Bradford
Northport - Betty Luvenia Sanders Bradford, age 87, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020, at Forest Manor Nursing Home, Northport, Alabama. She was predeceased by her parents, Eugene M. and Hallie M. Sanders, all of her siblings Grace, Leona and Buddy, her husband Dr. Thomas G. Bradford, Jr. and son, David C. Bradford. Betty is survived by her children (and spouses), Thomas Gill Bradford, III (Joann) of Tequesta, FL and Mark S. Bradford (Deborah) of Tuscaloosa. She is also survived by her grandson, Philip Thomas Bradford, Portland, Oregon, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was born in Windermere, Florida, on August 12, 1933. She was the youngest of four siblings. Betty graduated from Ocoee High School in 1951, where she was a cheerleader for the Ocoee Cardinals and a stunning beauty. She was raised in Old Central Florida, a place of giant oaks, many lakes, white sand roads, fresh water springs and endless citrus groves and vegetable farms. Betty was raised on her parent's citrus grove on the north bluff of Starke Lake in Ocoee, FL.
In 1953, Betty and Thomas were married in Ocoee, where upon they embarked on a life journey across the USA for almost 20 year. Thomas's work with the Veterans Administration landed them in Tuscaloosa, AL. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Betty volunteered her time to the American Heart Association
for many years in Tuscaloosa and was a financial supporter of Agape of Central Alabama.
Through it all, Betty never wavered from her devotion to Christianity and God. This was always evident in the manner in which she conducted herself. If the church doors were open, Betty was there unless she was ill. The order of Betty's priorities were God, family and country.
The family honored Betty's life at a private service at Memory Chapel Funeral Home at Memory Hill Gardens, 2200 Skyland Blvd East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405, on Sunday , September 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to the Central Church of Christ of Tuscaloosa or Agape of Central Alabama. Please visit her memorial page at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/tuscaloosa-al/memory-chapel-funeral-home/4670
