TUSCALOOSA - Betty Marchant, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama went to her heavenly home on August 13, 2020.

She was preceded in death by father Max Laycock and mother Myra Laycock, son Len Ryan, sisters Maxine Mason and Virginia Callahan, and son-in-law JT Stamps III.

Survivors include daughter Tammy Marchant Stamps, son Michael Marchant (Carol), granddaughters Jessica Stamps and Jennifer Eckhart, grandson Mikey Marchant, six great grandchildren, niece Becky Roach and "favorite" nephew Michael Callahan.

Mama enjoyed her years of working at Partlow State School and Baggett's Truck Stop. She also loved and treasured her trips to the Alabama Coast with cousin and buddy Bobbye Morrison.

Honorary pallbearers are Bibb Medical Center and Nursing Home.

Private memorial will be held at a later date.



