1/1
Betty Marchant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TUSCALOOSA - Betty Marchant, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama went to her heavenly home on August 13, 2020.
She was preceded in death by father Max Laycock and mother Myra Laycock, son Len Ryan, sisters Maxine Mason and Virginia Callahan, and son-in-law JT Stamps III.
Survivors include daughter Tammy Marchant Stamps, son Michael Marchant (Carol), granddaughters Jessica Stamps and Jennifer Eckhart, grandson Mikey Marchant, six great grandchildren, niece Becky Roach and "favorite" nephew Michael Callahan.
Mama enjoyed her years of working at Partlow State School and Baggett's Truck Stop. She also loved and treasured her trips to the Alabama Coast with cousin and buddy Bobbye Morrison.
Honorary pallbearers are Bibb Medical Center and Nursing Home.
Private memorial will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved