Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Betty McDaniel Shelton Obituary
NORTHPORT - Betty McDaniel Shelton, age 89, of Northport, Ala., passed away on March 31, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Rick Mitchell and Scott Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Shelton; daughter, Nancy Jane Shelton.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Shelton Foster; son, Robert M. Shelton, Jr.; sisters, Margaret Lee, Francis Oswalt and Madge Genter; grandchildren, Amanda Foster, Jason Foster, Brittney Kortum, Heather Mulcalney, Travis Shelton; and seven great-grandchildren.
Ms. Shelton was raised in Holt and graduated from Holt High School in 1948. She was active in her community and church. She was well loved by her family and many others.
Pallbearers will be Robert M. Shelton, Jason Foster, Travis Shelton, Richard Lee, Johnny McDaniel and Gary Williamson.
Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Smith, friends of Lake Sherwood and staff of Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 2, 2019
