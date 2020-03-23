|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Betty Russell Danner, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 19, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama Inpatient Facility. Services were Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Michael Bailey officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ottis and Elgie Russel; and husband, Hugh Thomas Danner, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Leigh Ann Summerford (John) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sons, Hugh Thomas Danner, III (Melanie) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister, Ann Russell Stuart of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Danner Summerford Brooks (Barrett) of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., John Thomas "JT" Summerford (Kelsey) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Elizabeth Margaret Danner and Hugh Thomas Danner, IV, of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and great-granddaughter, Terra Ann Brooks of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.
Betty was born on July 30, 1934, in Tuscaloosa. She was a graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School. She married her husband, Tom Danner, Jr., in 1957 and they spent 48 wonderful years together. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church for 63 years. She was employed at Tuscaloosa Photo Service and later was a dental assistant for Dr. James K. Robertson.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Tuskaloosa Internal Medicine, Morning Pointe Assisted Living, Heritage Nursing Home, and Hospice of West Alabama for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Chapel Organ Fund, Hospice of West Alabama, or the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 23, 2020