Betty Stanley Hickman

Eutaw - Betty Stanley Hickman, age 89, died August 31, 2020 in Northport, Ala. She was born and raised in Vicksburg, Miss. along with four brothers and two sisters. She attended Mississippi College where she met Paul Grady Hickman, her husband of 68 years. Betty was a mother of five daughters and an accomplished landscape and portrait artist. Betty and Paul spent their retirement years as residents of Eutaw, Ala. where they had many friends and joyful times.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Maggie Stanley; daughter, Margaret Gail Patrick; and granddaughter, Christin Nicole Robertson.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Hickman; and daughters, Paula Robinson (Jeff), Tava Reid (Carl), Trish Harkey (Dennis) and Jan Bassett; grandson, Grady Taylor Robinson (Jewel); and granddaughter, Alana Bassett; and great-granddaughter, Aliegha Gail Robertson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 11 a.m., at Eutaw Baptist Church in Eutaw, Ala. Guests are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing while attending.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Health and Rehabilitation for their attentive care during the last several weeks of Betty's life. Memorial gifts can be made to Arts n Autism or Eutaw Baptist Church.



