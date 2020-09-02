1/1
Betty Stanley Hickman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Stanley Hickman
Eutaw - Betty Stanley Hickman, age 89, died August 31, 2020 in Northport, Ala. She was born and raised in Vicksburg, Miss. along with four brothers and two sisters. She attended Mississippi College where she met Paul Grady Hickman, her husband of 68 years. Betty was a mother of five daughters and an accomplished landscape and portrait artist. Betty and Paul spent their retirement years as residents of Eutaw, Ala. where they had many friends and joyful times.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Maggie Stanley; daughter, Margaret Gail Patrick; and granddaughter, Christin Nicole Robertson.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Hickman; and daughters, Paula Robinson (Jeff), Tava Reid (Carl), Trish Harkey (Dennis) and Jan Bassett; grandson, Grady Taylor Robinson (Jewel); and granddaughter, Alana Bassett; and great-granddaughter, Aliegha Gail Robertson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 11 a.m., at Eutaw Baptist Church in Eutaw, Ala. Guests are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing while attending.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Health and Rehabilitation for their attentive care during the last several weeks of Betty's life. Memorial gifts can be made to Arts n Autism or Eutaw Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved