Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bumpers Funeral Home - Butler
302 Vanity Fair Avenue
Butler, AL 36904
(205)459-2515
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Butler
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Butler
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Sue Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Sue Carroll Obituary
BUTLER - Funeral services for Betty Sue Carroll, 83, of Butler will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Butler with Dr. Billy Burge officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Carroll passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at UAB Medical Center of Birmingham. She was born September 21, 1935, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to James Byron Parker and Clera Stripling Parker. She received her dietician certification from the University of Florida following her high school graduation.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Guy Carroll of Butler, Ala.; daughters, Bonnie Dial of Livingston, Ala., Jody Lindsey (Wendell) of Butler, Ala; son, Allen Carroll of Butler, Ala.; grandchildren, Amanda House (Ray) of Livingston, Ala., Cole Dial (Shelby) of Selma, Ala., Micah Lassiter of Butler, Ala., Kyle Lindsey (T Kaye) of Citronelle, Ala., Ayrn Owen (Grant) of Gilbertown, Ala., Brad Carroll (Sarah) of Raleigh, N.C., Lauren Stone (Blake) of Abbeville, S.C., and Tyler Carroll (Jesse) of Greenville, S.C.; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Nina Walters of Gordo, Ala., John Parker of Fayette, Ala., Sharon Kizzire of Fayette, Ala., and Billy Parker of Fayette, Ala.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her granddaughter Jamie Dial Kirkland.
Pallbearers will be Brad Carroll, Tyler Carroll, Cole Dial, Kyle Lindsey, Jackson Boykin, and Ray House.
Honorary Pallbearers are BYKOTA Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church of Butler.
Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register.
Arrangements are being handled by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now