BUTLER - Funeral services for Betty Sue Carroll, 83, of Butler will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Butler with Dr. Billy Burge officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Carroll passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at UAB Medical Center of Birmingham. She was born September 21, 1935, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to James Byron Parker and Clera Stripling Parker. She received her dietician certification from the University of Florida following her high school graduation.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Guy Carroll of Butler, Ala.; daughters, Bonnie Dial of Livingston, Ala., Jody Lindsey (Wendell) of Butler, Ala; son, Allen Carroll of Butler, Ala.; grandchildren, Amanda House (Ray) of Livingston, Ala., Cole Dial (Shelby) of Selma, Ala., Micah Lassiter of Butler, Ala., Kyle Lindsey (T Kaye) of Citronelle, Ala., Ayrn Owen (Grant) of Gilbertown, Ala., Brad Carroll (Sarah) of Raleigh, N.C., Lauren Stone (Blake) of Abbeville, S.C., and Tyler Carroll (Jesse) of Greenville, S.C.; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Nina Walters of Gordo, Ala., John Parker of Fayette, Ala., Sharon Kizzire of Fayette, Ala., and Billy Parker of Fayette, Ala.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her granddaughter Jamie Dial Kirkland.
Pallbearers will be Brad Carroll, Tyler Carroll, Cole Dial, Kyle Lindsey, Jackson Boykin, and Ray House.
Honorary Pallbearers are BYKOTA Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church of Butler.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 4, 2019