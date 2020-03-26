Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Sue Cox


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Sue Cox Obituary
GORDO - Betty Sue Cox, age 81, of Gordo, Ala., passed away March 24, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. A private family service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Anderson and Rev. Marshall Sutton officiating. Burial will follow in Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Jack Cole Champion and Elvin Clayton "Clay" Champion, Jr.; sister, Patricia Champion; granddaughter, Heather McEachern; and brother-in-law, Truman Vails.
Survivors include her son, Robert "Lanny" Pate and wife, Joyce; four sisters, Sybil Champion, Bonnie Vails, Judy Marlowe (Ricky) and Merita Harris (Dwain); three grandchildren, Brandi Kizziah (Korey), Brittany Edgeworth (Brent) and Alison Martin (Blake); and six great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Madison, Korbyn, Katelyn, Will and Haleigh.
Betty was born April 12, 1938 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Elvin Clayton Champion, Sr. and Vida Booth Champion. She was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church and a retired manager for CVS Pharmacy.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -