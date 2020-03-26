|
|
GORDO - Betty Sue Cox, age 81, of Gordo, Ala., passed away March 24, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. A private family service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Anderson and Rev. Marshall Sutton officiating. Burial will follow in Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Jack Cole Champion and Elvin Clayton "Clay" Champion, Jr.; sister, Patricia Champion; granddaughter, Heather McEachern; and brother-in-law, Truman Vails.
Survivors include her son, Robert "Lanny" Pate and wife, Joyce; four sisters, Sybil Champion, Bonnie Vails, Judy Marlowe (Ricky) and Merita Harris (Dwain); three grandchildren, Brandi Kizziah (Korey), Brittany Edgeworth (Brent) and Alison Martin (Blake); and six great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Madison, Korbyn, Katelyn, Will and Haleigh.
Betty was born April 12, 1938 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Elvin Clayton Champion, Sr. and Vida Booth Champion. She was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church and a retired manager for CVS Pharmacy.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 26, 2020