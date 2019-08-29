Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Betty W. Melton Obituary
COALING - Betty W. Melton, age 78, of Coaling Ala., passed away August 22, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Danny Glover officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Webster B. White and Ira D. White; sisters, Gloria Farley, Linda Longtin, and Jennie Kizziah; brother, Benny White; and grandson, Michael Shane Brasher.
Betty is survived by her husband of 39 years, William "Bill" Melton of Coaling, Ala.; daughters, Susie Brasher (Al) of Brookwood, Ala., Becky Wilson (Jay) of Cullman, Ala., and Regina Sauls (Jeff) of Gadson, Ala.; sons, Gary Wilson of Gadson, Ala. and William Christopher Melton (Shania) of Ocean Springs, Miss.; grandchildren, Brook Aldridge, Justin Brasher, Teena Brasher, Steve Wilson, Lana Cooley, David Paul Cooley, Larry, Brittney, and John Domingue, Chris, Justin, and Adam Melton, Gary Wilson Jr., and 14 great-grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Mohammad Azam, staff of the first floor CICU, Tim and Angie Martin and Hubert and Kathy Strong.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 29, 2019
