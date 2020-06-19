Beverly A. Johnson
DUNCANVILLE - Beverly A. Johnson, age 63, of Duncanville, Ala., died June 14, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Private services will be Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Pastor Claude Prince, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 2 p.m. -5 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the funeral home.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
Funeral services provided by
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
