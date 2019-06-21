|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Bill Edward Carpenter, age 77, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Hunter Creek Nursing Home. Memorial Services will be 12 noon Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Circlewood Baptist Church with Bro. Herb Thomas officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Lucy Carpenter; brother, Joe Carpenter; and son, Sandy.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Barbara; daughter, Penni Glass of Gulf Shores, Ala., Annette Carpenter of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Gigi Carpenter of Knoxville, Tenn.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Heather, Brittany, Stephanie (David Corn), Preston, Lauren Sharpe, Addison, Bryson, and Benson Corn and Ethan Carpenter.
The family respectfully requests that no lilies be included in any flower arrangements due to family allergies.
Memorial donations may be made Hospice of West Alabama, Circlewood Baptist Well Water Fund and any children's .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 21, 2019