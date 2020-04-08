|
COLUMBUS, MISS. - William Winston "Bill" Lockard, age 78, of Columbus, Miss., passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle, Columbus, Miss.
A private family burial will be at Tuscaloosa Memorial Gardens, Tuscaloosa, Ala. with Kenny Gardner officiating and Lowndes Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Lockard was born December 6, 1941, to Winston and Ethel Lockard in Atlanta, Ga. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Columbus, Miss., and a former member of the United States Army Reserves. Mr. Lockard was a Chief Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow. He attended Marion Military Institute for one year and graduated from East Mississippi Junior College. Mr. Lockard retired from AT&T after 31 years as a cable repairman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, D.G. Lockard; and his wife, Bonnie Elam Lockard.
Mr. Lockard is survived by his son, Chad Lockard of Columbus, Miss.; daughter, Amy Lee (Beau) of Birmingham, Ala.; and grandchildren, William Lee and Meagan Lee.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 8, 2020