Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Billie Brown Obituary
COTTONDALE - Billie Brown, age 74, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away November 6, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Bro. Rex Patton officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Brown; mother, Goldie Brown; sister, Frances Turner; and brothers, Grover, Marlee Brown and William Brown
Survivors include his brother, Louis Brown (Lola) of Vinita, Okla.; caretaker, Bro. Cullen Williams; and many nieces and nephews.
All who knew Bill will forever miss him. He loved Jesus, his dog, Lucy, his family and his neighbors. When he smiled, it was almost like seeing a reflection of Jesus, always genuine and true. He never complained and received every day as a blessing. We love you Bill.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Honorary pallbearers will be Duck Averette, his neighbors on Hargrove Road East, and Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 9, 2019
