NORTHPORT - Billie Faye Freeman, age 82, of Northport, Ala., passed away at home with her family on April 7, 2020. Private graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Nazareth Primitive Baptist Church with Elder James Pugh officiating and Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Otis N. Freeman; her parents, Jim Henry and Lucy Watson; brothers, Aaron, Ollie, Argie, Raymond and Willie C.; and sisters, Ora Lee Herring, Vaudie Oswalt, Gertie Boswell and Bennie Phillips.
Survivors include her sons, Mitch Freeman (Holly) and Randall Freeman; daughter, Sandra Collins (Clark); grandchildren, Ashley Pope (Daniel), Justin Freeman (Kenzy), Matthew Collins (Barrett), Nathan Freeman, Emily Arrowood (Coy), Zachary Collins (Kristin); great-grandchildren, Mary Collier Pope, Blayden Rice, Brynleigh Collins and Brayleigh Collins; sister, Vista Montgomery; brother, Wyman Watson (Judy); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Kimberly Bigham, Kim Creech, Wanda Smith, Raeann Stidham, and Tammy Trawick.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and grandsons-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Nazareth Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery fund in care of Terrel Wheat, 3842 Indian Bend Circle Northport, AL 35475.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 9, 2020