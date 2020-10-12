Billie Jo Sherrill Crow
Tuscaloosa - Billie Jo Sherrill Crow, 80, passed away Oct. 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. at Courtland City Cemetery in Courtland AL. Pallbearers: Brannon Berry, Norman Crow III, Todd Crow, Will Crow, David McGuire and Jake White
Billie Jo was preceded in death by Ola and John Sherrill of Moulton, AL. She is survived by daughter Jennifer Crow McGuire of Northport (David); son Norman Alton Crow, Jr. (Keeshan) of Tuscaloosa; sisters Mary Martha and Suzanne; father of her children, Norman Alton Crow, Sr., of Tuscaloosa; sister- and brother-in-law Ginger and Dwight Crow of Muscle Shoals; grandchildren Ashley White Berry (Brannon) of Gulfport, MS, Jacob Samuel White "Jake" (Sarah) of Northport, Norman Alton Crow III, Madeleine Elizabeth Crow, Meredith Erin Crow of Tuscaloosa, Kristen McGuire Singleton, Wood McGuire and great-grandchildren Gunner Berry and Greyson Berry of Gulfport.
Billie Jo was born on November 8. 1939 in Moulton, AL. She graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1958. Her career began at Red Stone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL. She married Norman Alton Crow, Sr. and moved to Tuscaloosa in 1963. She was a homemaker and lovingly cared for her home and her children, and was always involved with her children's activities and their schools. Her Godly influence in her children and grandchildren's lives will leave an eternal legacy. She re-entered the workforce in 1985 at the US Social Security Administration and eventually, at the Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs Medical Center and worked for over 30 years. One of her greatest strengths was loving and helping others in their time of need. Her favorite hobbies were collecting Early American antiques and creating beautiful needlework. She was a wonderful cook and a gracious hostess, always making guests feel welcome in her home. Althougn we mourn her passing, we celebrate that she is with her savior, the Lord Jesus. She was a faithful member of Northport First United Methodist Church until her illness. For the last 5 years, she struggled with dementia, but handled her battle with grace and dignity.
Honorary Pallbearers: Her "birthday" group - JoAnn Burkhalter. Kathie Cooper, Barbara Davis, Carolyn Gray, Jayne Shirley, Sally Smith and June Sullivan; Co-workers at the VA Hospital; Her special friend- Bill Barnes. Special Thanks: Words cannot express how grateful we are for the outstanding care from Dr. Veranda Melton and Glenda Lowe and their amazing staff at Capstone Village Traditions Way. The family would like to thank Dr. Regina Harrell, Dr. Tom Emig and the doctors and nurses at DCH ICU and the 5th floor COVID unit who lovingly cared for her during her last days.
Donations in Billie Jo's memory can be made to United Way of West Alabama, Northport FUMC or the charity of your choice