1/1
Billie Jo Sherrill Crow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Jo Sherrill Crow
Tuscaloosa - Billie Jo Sherrill Crow, 80, passed away Oct. 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. at Courtland City Cemetery in Courtland AL. Pallbearers: Brannon Berry, Norman Crow III, Todd Crow, Will Crow, David McGuire and Jake White
Billie Jo was preceded in death by Ola and John Sherrill of Moulton, AL. She is survived by daughter Jennifer Crow McGuire of Northport (David); son Norman Alton Crow, Jr. (Keeshan) of Tuscaloosa; sisters Mary Martha and Suzanne; father of her children, Norman Alton Crow, Sr., of Tuscaloosa; sister- and brother-in-law Ginger and Dwight Crow of Muscle Shoals; grandchildren Ashley White Berry (Brannon) of Gulfport, MS, Jacob Samuel White "Jake" (Sarah) of Northport, Norman Alton Crow III, Madeleine Elizabeth Crow, Meredith Erin Crow of Tuscaloosa, Kristen McGuire Singleton, Wood McGuire and great-grandchildren Gunner Berry and Greyson Berry of Gulfport.
Billie Jo was born on November 8. 1939 in Moulton, AL. She graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1958. Her career began at Red Stone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL. She married Norman Alton Crow, Sr. and moved to Tuscaloosa in 1963. She was a homemaker and lovingly cared for her home and her children, and was always involved with her children's activities and their schools. Her Godly influence in her children and grandchildren's lives will leave an eternal legacy. She re-entered the workforce in 1985 at the US Social Security Administration and eventually, at the Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs Medical Center and worked for over 30 years. One of her greatest strengths was loving and helping others in their time of need. Her favorite hobbies were collecting Early American antiques and creating beautiful needlework. She was a wonderful cook and a gracious hostess, always making guests feel welcome in her home. Althougn we mourn her passing, we celebrate that she is with her savior, the Lord Jesus. She was a faithful member of Northport First United Methodist Church until her illness. For the last 5 years, she struggled with dementia, but handled her battle with grace and dignity.
Honorary Pallbearers: Her "birthday" group - JoAnn Burkhalter. Kathie Cooper, Barbara Davis, Carolyn Gray, Jayne Shirley, Sally Smith and June Sullivan; Co-workers at the VA Hospital; Her special friend- Bill Barnes. Special Thanks: Words cannot express how grateful we are for the outstanding care from Dr. Veranda Melton and Glenda Lowe and their amazing staff at Capstone Village Traditions Way. The family would like to thank Dr. Regina Harrell, Dr. Tom Emig and the doctors and nurses at DCH ICU and the 5th floor COVID unit who lovingly cared for her during her last days.
Donations in Billie Jo's memory can be made to United Way of West Alabama, Northport FUMC or the charity of your choice

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 12, 2020
I am incredibly sorry to hear that Mrs Billie passed! My prayers are with the family & her loved ones during this difficult time.

Billie Jean Clayville
Billie Jean Clayville
October 12, 2020
The staff, drivers & families of DT Freight would like to extend their deepest sympathies for the family of Mrs Billie. You are in our thoughts & prayers.
DT Freight
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved