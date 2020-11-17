Billie Ray Mobley

Northport - Billie Ray Mobley, age 86, of Northport, Alabama, passed away on November 13, 2020. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Sunset Funeral Home with Burial Services to follow at 11 a.m. at the Sunset Funeral Home Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Lavell, Don, and Jack Mobley. Survivors include his children, Kirk W. Mobley, Mark C. Mobley, and Camille M. Price; Sisters, Elva Braschler, Helen Bell and Jane Holland and brothers, Jim, Larry, Dick, Glen and Eddy Mobley; eight grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

The son of James Elvis and Bethel (Dobbs) Mobley, Born on October 10, 1934, on his Mothers 20th Birthday, in. Oxly, Missouri; and then moved to Doniphan, Missouri where he graduated High School. He achieved a Bachelors of Science in Animal Husbandry from the University of Missouri and went to work for, and retired from, International Harvester. The job moved the family all around the Midwest, and he traveled the world extensively with his wife for pleasure. Then in 1983 the family settled in Northport and have been here ever since. He loved his family, this town, his home, and the many new friends he made.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store