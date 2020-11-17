1/
Billie Ray Mobley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Ray Mobley
Northport - Billie Ray Mobley, age 86, of Northport, Alabama, passed away on November 13, 2020. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Sunset Funeral Home with Burial Services to follow at 11 a.m. at the Sunset Funeral Home Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Lavell, Don, and Jack Mobley. Survivors include his children, Kirk W. Mobley, Mark C. Mobley, and Camille M. Price; Sisters, Elva Braschler, Helen Bell and Jane Holland and brothers, Jim, Larry, Dick, Glen and Eddy Mobley; eight grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
The son of James Elvis and Bethel (Dobbs) Mobley, Born on October 10, 1934, on his Mothers 20th Birthday, in. Oxly, Missouri; and then moved to Doniphan, Missouri where he graduated High School. He achieved a Bachelors of Science in Animal Husbandry from the University of Missouri and went to work for, and retired from, International Harvester. The job moved the family all around the Midwest, and he traveled the world extensively with his wife for pleasure. Then in 1983 the family settled in Northport and have been here ever since. He loved his family, this town, his home, and the many new friends he made.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Burial
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved