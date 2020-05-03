|
BROOKWOOD - Billie Ruth Pumphrey, age 89, passed away April 16, 2020 at her home.
Billie Ruth is survived by her daughters, Donna Bailey (Johnny), Janet Marcum (Tatum); granddaughter, Autumn Kizziah (Shannon); grandson, John Holemon (Lindsey); great-granddaughters, Shelby, Bailey and Ellie; a large extended family, and her Big Hurricane Baptist church family.
She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Leon; her parents, H.A. and Elsie Swanger; and her brother, Charles.
Billie Ruth was born September 2, 1930 and grew up in Brookwood. She married Leon in 1949 and she worked for Bell Telephone Co. for 33 years. They lived in Tuscaloosa until retirement, and then moved back to their rural home in Brookwood to enjoy their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Billie Ruth was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. She was a very creative and talented folk artist who took pride in her art, her collages, and especially her Santas, hand-sculpted and dressed in vintage fabrics.
She was a loving, generous woman of compassion, faith, and sound judgement who frequently reminded the family that she had more sense than all of us put together. She is deeply missed and leaves behind a strong legacy of love.
Billie Ruth was buried in Big Hurricane Baptist Church cemetery attended by immediate family, with beloved family friend Justin Hancock officiating. She will be honored with a memorial service at a later time when it is safe for friends and family to gather.
Special heartfelt thanks to Dr. Ross Vaughn, whom she loved and trusted, and to Hospice of West Alabama.
Memorials may be sent to Big Hurricane Baptist Church in Brookwood, Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 3, 2020