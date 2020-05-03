Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little Hurricane Baptist Ch
15131 Hurricane Ln
Brookwood, AL 35444
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Pumphrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Ruth (Swanger) Pumphrey


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie Ruth (Swanger) Pumphrey Obituary
BROOKWOOD - Billie Ruth Pumphrey, age 89, passed away April 16, 2020 at her home.
Billie Ruth is survived by her daughters, Donna Bailey (Johnny), Janet Marcum (Tatum); granddaughter, Autumn Kizziah (Shannon); grandson, John Holemon (Lindsey); great-granddaughters, Shelby, Bailey and Ellie; a large extended family, and her Big Hurricane Baptist church family.
She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Leon; her parents, H.A. and Elsie Swanger; and her brother, Charles.
Billie Ruth was born September 2, 1930 and grew up in Brookwood. She married Leon in 1949 and she worked for Bell Telephone Co. for 33 years. They lived in Tuscaloosa until retirement, and then moved back to their rural home in Brookwood to enjoy their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Billie Ruth was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. She was a very creative and talented folk artist who took pride in her art, her collages, and especially her Santas, hand-sculpted and dressed in vintage fabrics.
She was a loving, generous woman of compassion, faith, and sound judgement who frequently reminded the family that she had more sense than all of us put together. She is deeply missed and leaves behind a strong legacy of love.
Billie Ruth was buried in Big Hurricane Baptist Church cemetery attended by immediate family, with beloved family friend Justin Hancock officiating. She will be honored with a memorial service at a later time when it is safe for friends and family to gather.
Special heartfelt thanks to Dr. Ross Vaughn, whom she loved and trusted, and to Hospice of West Alabama.
Memorials may be sent to Big Hurricane Baptist Church in Brookwood, Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -