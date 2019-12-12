|
|
NORTHPORT - Billie S. Reid, age 84, of Northport, Ala., passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama.
Mr. Reid was preceded in death by his father, James Reid; his mother, Fay Ingle Reid; his brother, James Reid, Jr.; and his sisters, Sarah Reid Patchet, Betty Reid Lane, and Linda Reid Williams.
Billie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eva N. Reid; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; and his neighbors and friends known as the highway 43 McDonalds Coffee Gang.
Mr. Reid was born in Tennessee and grew up in Michigan. He lived his adult life in Huntsville, Alabama and then Northport, Alabama. He served in the United States Army from 1958 until 1963. He did contract work as a computer analyst for over twenty-two years.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 13, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home. The family is having a catered reception during this time for friends and family. A Memorial Service will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel following the reception.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 12, 2019