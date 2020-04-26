|
|
GORDO - Billie Sue Brown, age 88, of Gordo, Ala., passed away April 25, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Gordo City Cemetery with Bro. Damon Rose and Bro. Michael Oliver officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Roderick Brown; her parents; sister, Eunice Crowe and two brothers, Herbert Morris and Ranel Morris.
Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn Anderson and husband, Mitcheal; her son, Milton Roderick Brown and wife, Dot; granddaughter, Tanya (Lonnie); two step-grandchildren, Michael (Kim) and Sharon; two great-grandchildren, Cody and Tori; five step great-grandchildren, Jon Albert, Seth, Graci, Jack and Kaitlyn; four great-great grandchildren; one sister and one sister-in-law.
Mrs. Brown was born September 27, 1931 in the Covin community of Fayette County, Alabama to the late William H. Morris and Minnie Elzada Trimm Morris. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church, a retired seamstress for Stevens Fashions and a homemaker.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020