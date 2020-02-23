Home

Northport Funeral & Cremation Service
5404 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 750-3140
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church

Billy Dale Sanford

Billy Dale Sanford Obituary
NORTHPORT - Billy Dale Sanford, age 71, of Northport, Ala., passed away February 17, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Payne officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Northport Funeral & Cremation Service directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
He was preceded in death by his parents, L.V. and Ruthie Sanford; brother, Donald Sanford; and sister, Jane Hood.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca "Becky" Wells Sanford; sister, Patsy DeLauro (Lenny) of Saltillo, Miss.; brothers, Roy Sanford (Norma) of Scottsboro, Ala., John Sanford (Ann) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Dennis Sanford of Northport, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Cindy Smith, 12731 Northside Rd., Northport, AL 35475.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 23, 2020
