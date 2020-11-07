1/
Billy Earl Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Earl Williams
Gordo - Billy Earl Williams, age 54 of Gordo, AL. passed away November 6, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday November 9, 2020 at Double Branch Independent Baptist Church with his father Rev. John Williams officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
Billy was preceded in death by his grandparents Rev. Richard and Verna Vaughn, and Earl and Ruth Williams. Survivors include his parents; John and Poochie Vaughn Williams. Son; John Henry Vaughn Williams. Daughters; Catherine Grace Williams and Ruthie Lee Williams. Sisters; Lee Holley (Robert) and Christy Jamison (Tommy) and a number of niece and nephews.
Billy was born August 10, 1966 in Birmingham, Al and was a member of Double Branch Independent Baptist Church. He was employed at Sulligent High School as a teacher of education in Science and Physics.
Pallbearers will be Terry Turner, Tommy Jamison, Jody Hayes, Kenneth Junkin, Ben Hays, and Ralph Junkin Jr. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Double Branch Independent Baptist Church 9250 Hwy. 159 Gordo, Al 35466.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Skelton Funeral Home - Reform

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved