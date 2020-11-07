Billy Earl Williams

Gordo - Billy Earl Williams, age 54 of Gordo, AL. passed away November 6, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday November 9, 2020 at Double Branch Independent Baptist Church with his father Rev. John Williams officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.

Billy was preceded in death by his grandparents Rev. Richard and Verna Vaughn, and Earl and Ruth Williams. Survivors include his parents; John and Poochie Vaughn Williams. Son; John Henry Vaughn Williams. Daughters; Catherine Grace Williams and Ruthie Lee Williams. Sisters; Lee Holley (Robert) and Christy Jamison (Tommy) and a number of niece and nephews.

Billy was born August 10, 1966 in Birmingham, Al and was a member of Double Branch Independent Baptist Church. He was employed at Sulligent High School as a teacher of education in Science and Physics.

Pallbearers will be Terry Turner, Tommy Jamison, Jody Hayes, Kenneth Junkin, Ben Hays, and Ralph Junkin Jr. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Double Branch Independent Baptist Church 9250 Hwy. 159 Gordo, Al 35466.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store