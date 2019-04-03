|
|
BERRY – Billy F. "Pops" Hall, age 84, of Berry, Ala., passed away to his eternal home on March 22, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Willie; brothers, Gene Hall and Charles Hall; and stepson, Jerry McPherson.
He is survived by his son, Mark Hall; stepchildren, Jackie Campbell (Pete); Donnie McPherson (Glenda), Angie Pearson (Aaron) and Bob Graham (Kim); and several grandchildren.
Billy was known as "Pops" to many family and friends.
A special thanks to his caretaker who loved him dearly and a very special friend Sarah Jones. A special thanks to all the CNAs at Forest Manor Nursing Home for taking such good care of him during his time there.
A Life Celebration will be held at 3804 17th Street NE, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35404 on April 6, 2019 beginning at 4 p.m.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 3, 2019