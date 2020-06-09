Billy Gene Crowe
SAMANTHA - Mr. Billy Gene Crowe, age 79, of Samantha, Ala., went to be with his Lord Saturday, June 6, 2020 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home. Burial followed in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Berry. The family received friends Monday from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Bro. Clyde Stevens officiated. Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette directed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and LaVonia Crowe; brothers, Bob Crowe, Truman Crowe, Wyman Crowe and Raymond Crowe; sister, Shirley Crowe; and grandson, Jacob Crowe.
Survivors include two sons, Billy Wayne Crowe (Lisa) of Samantha, Lanny Crowe (Kim) of Brownville; one daughter, Regina Crowe Madison (Jeff) of Samantha; grandchildren, Brandon Crowe, Julie Lewis, Rayna Pinion, Jessica Woods, Eric Crowe and Will Madison; and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Billy Wayne Crowe, Brandon Crowe, Lanny Crowe, Eric Crowe, Will Madison and Jeff Madison.
Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Luis Pernia, and Dr. Naresh Kumar.
The family sends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Pernia for his care that went above and beyond his duties as a physician.
Billy loved his family. This was evident in his extraordinary will to live. Billy was an inspiration to many, with his ability to accept all that life sent his way; and not only accept, but to overcome. He will be dearly missed.
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith… (2nd Timothy 4:7)

Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

