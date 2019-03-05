Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
WOODSTOCK - Billy J. Banks, age 71, Woodstock, Ala., passed away March 2, 2019 in Woodstock, Ala. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Pineview Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Lovett and his son Billy Joe Banks officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the church.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lillan Bertha Wright Sanford (age 79); his father, Lester Mack Banks (age 73); and his sister, Linda Banks Zimmerman, (age 37).
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Mary Katherine Banks of Woodstock, Ala.; sons, Kenneth Mickel Banks (Kris), Lynn Edward Banks, Billy Joe Banks (Christy), and Johnny Ray Banks; sisters, Kitty Darlene Banks Donley (Jack) and Virginia Ann Banks; brother, Ricky Mack Banks; mother, Dorothy Virgina Banks, (age 89); grandchildren, Maverick, Ashlyn, Tievra, Taeyah, Taila, John Daniel, Austin, Brayden, Noah, Eli, Matthew, Jada, Maeyah, and Brooklyn.
Billy Banks was a legendary man who loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who believed in honesty and hard work. He served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Coral Sea during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a patriarch and servant of his family who loved his grandchildren more than life itself. He always took time to show concern for others with friendly words and a smile. He made the dash between 1947 and 2019 count and went out with his boots on.
Pallbearers will be Tim Crocker, Heath Smith, Lee Williams, Brayden Banks, Richard Beam and Heath Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers are the men of Pineview Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 5, 2019
