Billy James Sassaman
Tuscaloosa - Billy James Sassaman passed away on October 21, 2020 at DCH Resident Medical Center.
Bill was born and raised in Birmingham, Southside. After high school he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning, he attended Birmingham Southern and married Kitty. He graduated from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa with a business degree. Bill spent most of his career in the banking business where he met many friends. He and Kitty were blessed with four children and three grandchildren.
Bill was an avid Bama fan, never missing a game. He and Kitty RV'd coast to coast following Bama teams. Bill was a great storyteller and was fortunate to live a long, healthy, independent life until his passing. His presence, laugh, and smile will be missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lucy Sassaman, wife Caroline (Kitty), daughter Terry Scarritt, brother Dan Sassaman, and sister Joyce Ochoa.
He is survived by his sons, Rusty (Deborah) of Houston, TX, Greg (Tracie), and Scott of Tuscaloosa, AL, grandchildren, Ashley Sassman of Tuscaloosa, Turner Sassman of Houston, TX, beloved nieces and nephews, Mona Ochoa-Horshok (Mike), Mandy Ochoa, Michael Ochoa (Gabie), Patrica Ochoa (Josh Ashe), Donna Dodelin (Donny), Brian Sassman (Renee), and Suzanne Carswell (Stephen).
Graveside services will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Zachary Longer presiding and arrangements by Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
Honorary pallbearers: Pastor and Congregation of Taylorville United Methodist Church, Dr. John Summerford and staff of Tuscaloosa Internal Medicine.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Taylorville United Methodist Church.
