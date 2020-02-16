|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Billy Joe Henderson, age 78, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Rev. Kris Roberts will be officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.
Billy Joe was preceded in death by his parents, John and Adelle Henderson; a son, Mike Henderson; and brothers, Floyd Henderson and Johnny Henderson.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Henderson of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; daughter, Tina Henderson Lee (Randy) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; grandchildren, Hunter Lee (Hope) and Bethany Lee (Justin Hendrix); great-grandchildren, Bentley Lee and McKenzie Lee; and a sister, Helen Berry of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Papa was married to Nana for almost 59 years this year. Papa was a hardworking man. He ran his car lot and motorcycle shop for years until retiring in 2006.
Papa loved his family and was proud of his children. He loved to talk about his family. When his first grandchild Hunter was born he was so happy. He and Hunter shared a special bond and spent countless hours together at the shop and around the house. When Bethany came along it gave him a granddaughter to spoil also and she joined in on the fun staying with Papa and Nana.
His great-grands added to his joy and he did his best to spoil them also.
He could never be still and a leaf could not fall nor a blade of grass grow if Papa was around. He would sweep the porch and wash the paint off the cars. He was a man to get things done and didn't wait for help.
We will miss Papa and forever have a place in our hearts for him. We love you Papa.
Pallbearers will be Richard Harvell, Rickey Dockery, Chris Townsend, Denny Bridges, Brent Starnes, and Josh Freeman.
Honorary pallbearers will be past employees of Henderson Motors, Dr. George Miller, Dr. John Miller, Hospice of West Alabama, Dr. William Hill, and Kenny Brown.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 16, 2020