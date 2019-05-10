|
LILLIAN - Billy Joe Rowe, age 83, of Lillian, Alabama, formerly of Pondville, Alabama, passed away peacefully with his three children by his side on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pensacola, Fla. Visitation for Billy will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Pondville Methodist Church, Friendship Rd., Brent, Alabama 35034. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Burial in Pondville Methodist Cemetery. Rockco Funeral Home Centreville directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 10, 2019