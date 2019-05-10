Home

Rockco Funeral Home
805 BIRMINGHAM RD
Centreville, AL 35042
(205) 926-4876
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pondville Methodist Church
Friendship Rd.
Brent, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Pondville Methodist Church
Friendship Rd.
Brent, AL
View Map
LILLIAN - Billy Joe Rowe, age 83, of Lillian, Alabama, formerly of Pondville, Alabama, passed away peacefully with his three children by his side on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pensacola, Fla. Visitation for Billy will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Pondville Methodist Church, Friendship Rd., Brent, Alabama 35034. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Burial in Pondville Methodist Cemetery. Rockco Funeral Home Centreville directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 10, 2019
