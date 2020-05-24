|
TUSCALOOSA - Bill was born on December 29, 1944 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. to Billy and Jean (Walker) Shamblin, passed away May 13, 2020. He received his Journalism Master's Degree from the University of Alabama in 1969 and worked in a variety of journalism and policy-related jobs for 30 years across the United States and abroad. He taught journalism at the University of West Virginia, worked for the Appalachian Regional Commission in Washington D.C., was a contributing photo-journalist with the National Geographic Magazine, and traveled globally as a professional courier.
Bill was always interested in local and national politics. An advocate for social justice and equality for every human, he actively participated in political campaigns and worked tirelessly for environmental causes. Bill was a seasoned traveler who filled all the pages in several Passports. He was always open to new cultures and engaged on a personal level with everyone he encountered regardless of any language barriers.
Bill was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He adored his nieces and nephew. When unexpected packages arrived from strange lands without a note, they knew Uncle Bill was somewhere out there thinking of them. Bill was a lover of music who could never quite master any instrument beyond a radio, but he never gave up trying to strum a guitar or plunk on a piano. He was a devoted Bluegrass fan and hosted many groups at his Grandmother's house. It was not unusual to stop by and find the Red Clay Ramblers chowing down on Granny Walker's fried chicken and biscuit to be followed by impromptu music sessions on balcony.
In his later years, Bill struggled with several physical conditions which limited his ability to socialize or travel. After an extended period in several medical care centers, he passed away in his sleep at UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Billy Shamblin.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Farmer; his brother, Harold Shamblin; his sister, Marty Leatherbury; and several cousins, nieces, nephew, and grandnieces.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later this summer after the COVID-19 pandemic has abated.
Memorials or donations may be sent to at www.doctorswithoutborders.org.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 24, 2020