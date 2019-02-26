Home

Billy R. Buckner Obituary
ONEONTA - Billy R. Buckner, age 84, passed into Heaven on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in Oneonta, Ala., where he resided.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 33 years, Lorene Nolan Buckner; and his only brother, Richard Franklin Buckner; and his parents, Venice Johnson Buckner and James William Buckner.
He is survived by his son, O. Brian Buckner (Monica); two daughters, Regena Buckner Payne (Kerry) and Pamela Buckner Plunkett (Tony); grandsons, David Plunkett, Josh Payne, Caleb Payne, Daniel Payne, Christian Buckner and Luke Plunkett; granddaughters, O'Brien Buckner Prevatte, Loree Buckner Beeson and Elizabeth Plunkett Stephenson; two step-grandsons, Logan and Cody Green. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren.
He was employed by Cowin Equipment 42 years, last holding position of service manager of all Cowin branches. He gave open testimony of his faith in Christ and was a faithful member of Faith Community Fellowship.
A memorial service will be held at Faith Community Fellowship located at 7660 Gadsden Hwy in Trussville on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 26, 2019
