Billy Ray Kelly

Billy Ray Kelly Obituary
AKRON - Billy Ray Kelly, of Akron, Ala., passed away April 25, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Milligan; father, Billy G. Kelly; and brothers, David Kelly and James Crocker.
Survivors include his son, Jason Kelly (Rachel); sister, Judy Mullenix; and grandchildren, Hunter Kelly and Chase Kelly.
He lived on the river and loved to fish. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was the meat market manager at Piggly Wiggly and had been a self-employed painter for 30 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 27, 2019
