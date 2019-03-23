Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Channell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy S. Channell


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Billy S. Channell Obituary
COKER - Billy S. Channell, age 80, of Coker, Ala., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Mr. Channell was predeceased by his parents, Clyde and Sue Channell; and brother, Leon Channell.
Mr. Channell is survived by his wife of 59 years, Imogene "Jean" Montgomery Channell, the love of his life. He is also survived by his children, Sammy Channell (Becky), Terry Channell (Kerry), Jeff Channell (Casey) and Melissa Wallace; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sister, Bobbie Hambrick (William); and sister-in-law, Charlotte Channell.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Magnolia North Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Coker. Service to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tim Tindle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are Adron and Mary Porter, Alacare Home Health, Mt. Olive Baptist Church and community, and all former employees of Bryce Hospital.
At the age of 79, Mr. Channell surrendered his life to Christ. We will miss him but rejoice in knowing that we will see him again in Heaven.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
Download Now