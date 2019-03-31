|
|
NORTHPORT - Billy Sam Parrish, of Northport, Ala., passed away March 29, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 3 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Tindle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Annie Jo Parrish.
Survivors include his son, Michael Parrish; daughter-in-law, Lawresa Parrish; and grandson, Andrew Parrish.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Battle, Colby Battle, Cameron Battle, Jon Battle, Kevin Battle and Brandon James.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 31, 2019