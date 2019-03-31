Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Parrish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Sam Parrish

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy Sam Parrish Obituary
NORTHPORT - Billy Sam Parrish, of Northport, Ala., passed away March 29, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 3 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Tindle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Annie Jo Parrish.
Survivors include his son, Michael Parrish; daughter-in-law, Lawresa Parrish; and grandson, Andrew Parrish.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Battle, Colby Battle, Cameron Battle, Jon Battle, Kevin Battle and Brandon James.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
Download Now