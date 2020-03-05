Home

Billy Sterling Johnson

Billy Sterling Johnson Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Billy Sterling Johnson, age 77, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 2, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. The family will hold a private memorial service.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, and served in Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Diane Johnson of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; son, Stephen Johnson of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; daughter, Jennifer Meredith of Johns Creek, Ga.; and grandson, Samuel Meredith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 5, 2020
