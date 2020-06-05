ROGERSVILLE - Billy Thomas Williamson, age 87, of Rogersville passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.
A private family visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 with a graveside service following in Camp Ground Cemetery in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
rogersvillefh.com
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 5, 2020.