Billy Thomas Williamson
ROGERSVILLE - Billy Thomas Williamson, age 87, of Rogersville passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.
A private family visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 with a graveside service following in Camp Ground Cemetery in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Williamson's family.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rogersville Funeral Home
18275 Highway 72
Rogersville, AL 35652
(256) 247-1090
