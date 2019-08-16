Home

Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
Bobbie Ann Wallace

Bobbie Ann Wallace Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Bobbie Ann Wallace, age 64, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 10, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Rev. Vernon Swift officiating. Burial will follow in the West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 16, 2019
