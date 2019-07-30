|
TUSCALOOSA - Bobbie Lee Ashcraft, age 81, of Clara Verner Towers passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Big Creek Cemetery in Coker, Ala. with Bro. Jerry Skinner officiating Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Magnolia North.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Evelyn Ashcraft of Coker; and his son, Tony Ashcraft of Northport.
He is survived by two sons, Mike Ashcraft of Brookwood, Ala. and Chipper Ashcraft of Tampa, Fla.; one brother, Ray Ashcraft of Pepperell, Mass.; one sister, Gay Bannerman (T.A.) of Coker, Ala.; and one granddaughter, Maranda Ashcraft.
He was a member of Sandy Springs United Methodist Church in Northport.
Special thanks to his caregiver, Bobby, at Clara Verner Towers.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 30, 2019