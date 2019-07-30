Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Big Creek Cemetery
Coker, AL
Bobbie Lee Ashcraft Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Bobbie Lee Ashcraft, age 81, of Clara Verner Towers passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Big Creek Cemetery in Coker, Ala. with Bro. Jerry Skinner officiating Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Magnolia North.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Evelyn Ashcraft of Coker; and his son, Tony Ashcraft of Northport.
He is survived by two sons, Mike Ashcraft of Brookwood, Ala. and Chipper Ashcraft of Tampa, Fla.; one brother, Ray Ashcraft of Pepperell, Mass.; one sister, Gay Bannerman (T.A.) of Coker, Ala.; and one granddaughter, Maranda Ashcraft.
He was a member of Sandy Springs United Methodist Church in Northport.
Special thanks to his caregiver, Bobby, at Clara Verner Towers.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 30, 2019
