|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Bobbie Marlowe, age 86, died May 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Sanders; sons, Rhett Marlow (Kelli) and Darrin Marlow (Leigha); nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Bobbie was a true saint. Bobbie loved others greatly and was loved dearly. She taught her children how to live and love others. Bobbie demonstrated servant leadership. She always sacrificed her wants and needs for those around her. Bobbie will be sorely missed, but her legacy will live on through her family.
Services will be at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020, 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 22, 2020