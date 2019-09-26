|
|
DUNCANVILLE - Bobbie Sue Eads, age 86, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away on September 25, 2019. "Mammy", joined her husband (Bobby Ray and our Pop), her son (Steve), brothers and sisters in heaven. A graveside service will be Friday, September 27, 2019, with Victor Bonner officiating at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park at 3 p.m. Visitation will be at Circlewood Baptist Church Friday, September 27, 2019, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.
She is survived by her brother, Ronny Breland; children, Debbie Eads, Cindy Mitchell, Tim Eads, (Lorri), Jane Eads White (Van); and grandchildren, Susan Quarles (Andrew), Christopher Eads, Peter Mitchell (Amy), Madison Lesley (Trent) and Marshall Eads; and great-grandchildren, Jordan Bice, Allie Mitchell, Carson Mitchell. She is also survived by nieces, Betty Bowen, Felicia Sanders, Ronda Bibb, Stephanie Sansing and Breland Sansing; nephew, Sonny Mullenix; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Mammy's life was her family and her kitchen. She fed many of you reading this. Her door was always open for fellowship and food.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Eads, Peter Mitchell, Marshall Eads, Jordan Bice, Trent Lesley, Brian Eads, Pete Sansing and Calvert Bibb.
Remember what Mammy always told us.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 26, 2019