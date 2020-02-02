|
WEST BLOCTON - Bobby Caldwell, age 85, of West Blocton, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Bobby was born August 30, 1934 in Ala. to Hillary Hayes Caldwell and Velma McCool Caldwell.
He is survived by his sister, Norma Caldwell Wallace of Tuscaloosa; nephews, H. Jackson Wallace (Penni) of Tuscaloosa and James Terry Wallace of Headland; nieces, Marla Porter (Mike) of Burns, Tenn. and Lori Garrett (Mark) of Warm Springs, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hillary and Velma Caldwell.
A visitation for Bobby will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at West Blocton Bible Methodist Church, West Blocton, Alabama. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Hickory Hill Cemetery, West Blocton, Alabama. Rev. Ron Cook is officiating with Rockco Funeral Home Centreville directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 2, 2020