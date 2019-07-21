|
|
VENICE, FLA. - A celebration of life reception for Bobby Charles Wood of Venice, Florida, formerly of Tuscaloosa, Alabama will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The University Club (421 Queen City Avenue, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401). All friends and family are welcome.
Bobby died June 3, at the age of 81 from long term multiple illnesses in Venice, Florida. A memorial service was held on Saturday, June 15 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera Street, Venice at 11 a.m. Farley Funeral Home of Venice, Florida handled the arrangements.
Remembered as a true southern gentleman, Bobby cultivated friends in both political parties, mastering the political and legislative process while earning trust, respect and results.
He attended Tuscaloosa High School graduating in 1956.
Bobby had a keen interest in politics at a young age and was elected the Governor of Alabama's Boys State. He also was an active participant and leader in Boy's Nation in Washington D.C. He earned his bachelor's degree in public administration from The University of Alabama as well as pursued additional graduate studies in the School of Business Administration. During college, Bobby was the youngest person ever to be appointed as Reading Clerk in the Alabama legislature.
Bobby worked for famed Alabama football coach Paul "Bear" Bryant as the Football Game Program Manager for the Athletic Department. He was in ROTC and served in the Alabama National Guard. Bobby was also a member of the Kappa Alpha Order (KA) fraternity.
In 1960 Bobby was a leader in the Young Democrats, Alabama and worked tirelessly for the election of John F. Kennedy for President of the United States. After the Presidential election, Bobby was asked by Senator Lister Hill to join the Senators staff in Washington D.C. He continued his career as Legislative Director to Congressman Walter Flowers in the House of Representatives and followed as Executive Assistant to then Congressman Richard Shelby. Subsequently, Bobby was appointed Staff Director of the Committee on House Administration, responsible for overseeing the administrative operations of the House of Representatives as well as federal election laws. This position capped his 30 year career in the House, during which he was twice named, by the Capitol Hill Newspaper as one of the "50 Most Powerful Staffers on Capitol Hill."
Bobby was an alumnus of the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, having completed its Senior Managers in Government Program.
After moving to Venice, Bobby became an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church where he was on the Vestry and served as Senior Warden. He was proud to serve as Co-Chair of the Mark's Men Group and was a member of the Social Concerns Committee. In 2010, Bobby was elected to the Bishop's Council of the Southwest Diocese of the Episcopal Church.
Bobby's civic interests included serving as the former Co-Chair of the Finance Committee of the Venice Yacht Club and participating in various local government election committees.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Kirksey Wood and Ida Winter Wood of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; by his brothers, Edward Kirksey Wood and E. Lloyd Wood of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and by his sister Betty Wood Murphree of Birmingham, Ala.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Janice Zarro. He is also survived by nephews, E. Kirk Wood (Jo), Don Murphree (Wanda); and nieces, Marcia Burke (Chip) and Belva Wood, all of Alabama. Survivors also include his daughters, Ruth Kupcha Keeler (Paul) of Keaau, Hawaii; Rena Baisden (Clint) of San Antonio, Texas, and Wendy McCurdy (Ron) of Boulder, Colorado. Grandchildren surviving Bobby are: Dr. Anna Kupcha Bear (Lola) of Dallas, Texas, Dr. Luke Kupcha (Eve) of Hilo, Hawaii, and Marshall, Will, and USAF Captain Matt McCurdy of Boulder, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church of Venice, Florida or a .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 21, 2019