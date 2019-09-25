Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
1938 - 2019
Bobby Gray Martin Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Bobby Gray Martin, age 81, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died peacefully at home with his family at his side September 23, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held at noon Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Gary Lee officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence O'Dell and Madie Cherry Martin; sister, Cythia Martin Fleenor; and nephew, Joe Fleenor.
He is survived by his wife, Flora Dodson Martin; daughters, Cherry Martin Duckworth (David), Teresa Martin Beall (Jimmy), and Rebecca Martin Ruggieri (Mike); grandchildren, Breckan Duckworth (Spencer Evans), Cristina Ruggieri, Corey McMurry, Allison Rosser, Madison Beall Morgan (Hunter), Martin Beall and Harrison Beall; great-grandchildren, Evelyn McMurry and Jade Sampley; sister, Peggy Martin Schmutz; the mother of his daughters, Judith Wesley Martin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Bobby was born in Scooba, Mississippi February 2, 1938. He grew up in Tuscaloosa and lived in Birmingham before retiring to Tuscaloosa. He attended Tuscaloosa High School and was a long-time employee of Greyhound Lines Inc.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Beall, David Duckworth, Mike Ruggieri, Harrison Beall, Martin Beall, Mike Fleenor and Jimmy Warren.
Honorary pallbearers are the beloved members of Tall Pines Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Big Oak Ranch, P.O. Box 507 Springville, AL 35146 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 25, 2019
