Bobby Owen Perrigin

Gordo, AL - Bobby Owen Perrigin, age 76, of Gordo, AL passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. A private burial will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home. The family requests masks be worn due to COVID-19.

Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth "Becky" Beck Perrigin and his parents.

Survivors include his children, Barry Perrigin (Elizabeth) and Brady Perrigin (Heather); brother, Joe Perrigin; two grandchildren, Brooke and Ryleigh Perrigin.

Bobby was born June 14, 1944 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late L. G. Perrigin and Edna Yerby Perrigin. A lifelong resident of Gordo, he was a member of Highland Baptist Church. He loved God, his family, especially his grandbabies, and his community. If there was any type of sporting event going on, more than likely he was there.

Bobby retired from Alabama Power Company after 39 years of service. He was a graduate of Gordo High School class of 1962 and signed with the Cleveland Indians major league organization right out of high school. He was a renowned umpire throughout the state and enjoyed every minute of it. Bobby was also a veteran of the Army National Guard.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.



