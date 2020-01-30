Home

Williams Funeral Home
7417 Culver Rd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-1261
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
Bobby Williams Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Bobby Williams, age 69, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 20, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Rev. Vernon Swift officiating. Burial will follow in Harris Family Cemetery, Greensboro, Ala. with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 6 p.m. (Family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m.) Thursday, January 30, 2020, in the Chapel of the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 30, 2020
