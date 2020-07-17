NORTHPORT - Bonnie Fay Brinyark, age 86, of Northport, Ala., passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Forest Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Doug Key will be officiating. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Lucille Brinyark; sisters, Helen Green and Dyrlee Brinyark.

She is survived by her brothers, Bruce Brinyark (Betty), Marcus Brinyark, and Thomas Brinyark (Rhonda).

Bonnie was a 1952 graduate of Holt High School, a 1955 graduate of DCH School of Nursing, a 1957 graduate of The University of Alabama, and a 1973 graduate of UAB. She was retired from DCH Regional Medical Center, where she served as Assistant Director of DCH School of Nursing and Director of In-service Education.







