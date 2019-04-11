Home

POWERED BY

Services
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Braggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Faye Braggs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bonnie Faye Braggs Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Bonnie Faye Braggs, age 52, died April 6, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 12 noon Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Willie Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Little Sandy Cemetery under the direction of Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home Directors. Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019 from 12 noon – 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. – 12 noon prior to the service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now