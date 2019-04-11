|
|
TUSCALOOSA – Bonnie Faye Braggs, age 52, died April 6, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 12 noon Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Willie Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Little Sandy Cemetery under the direction of Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home Directors. Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019 from 12 noon – 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. – 12 noon prior to the service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 11, 2019